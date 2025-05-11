Godzilla 'seen' at Marina Bay in celebration of its 70th anniversary

Japanese character Godzilla was "spotted" at a location all too familiar to Singaporeans in a video tribute for South-east Asian fans of the franchise.

In the 55-second clip titled 70 Years of Godzilla: A New Roar in Southeast Asia, the fictional monster can be seen emerging from the waters of Marina Bay with Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay Sands and the Singapore Flyer in the background.



The video, which was posted to the official Godzilla YouTube channel on Saturday (May 10), also shows the behemoth in various other locations across South-east Asia such as the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur and famous terraced paddy fields of Bali.



Japanese entertainment company Toho, which owns the Godzilla brand, released the video in celebration of the first Godzilla film's 70th anniversary which premiered in October 1954.

Godzilla was created after World War II and is a symbolic figure that represents the destructive power of nuclear weapons as well as the threat they pose to humanity and the environment.

The video's description read: "For the first time across South-east Asia, the legend emerges in a powerful tribute to the fans who have kept its legacy alive."

"This special footage honours South-east Asia, celebrating seven decades of Godzilla’s unstoppable journey through the region’s iconic landmarks."

The clip has since garnered over 490,000 views and 32,000 likes.

In November 2024, Toho opened a subsidiary, Toho Entertainment, in Singapore. Toho Entertainment will serve as a base for the company to expand into the wider Asian region.

Fictional Japanese characters have a knack for appearing in Marina Bay, it seems.

Superhero Ultraman was seen battling a Godzilla-like monster at Gardens by the Bay in November 2021, in a tourism movie produced by Japanese special effects studio Tsuburaya Productions.

In June 2024, the Republic of Singapore Navy unveiled its "Top Secret Ops Godzilla" plan in a comedic short video following the success of Godzilla Minus One in streaming local charts upon its release on Singapore's Netflix.

