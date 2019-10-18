Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao illustration
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly (and figuratively) kicked to the curb by her Gojek driver after he discovered she had a pet bird with her. When her mother, Cai, called him afterwards, he hurled insults and expletives at her.

She was so upset over the experience that she lodged a police report afterwards.

The 40-year-old explained in an interview with Lianhe Zaobao that she had booked a ride through Gojek on Sunday night (Oct 13), intending to send her daughter to her grandmother's house.

As her daughter attends school at Ang Mo Kio, she would normally stay with her grandmother on weekdays, only returning back to her Sengkang home on weekends. As Cai doesn't have a driver's license, her daughter would normally travel by cab.

She had made sure to inform the driver that her daughter would be travelling alone before seeing her off.

"When I get home, I would track the car's location through the app until she arrives safely. That day was no exception. The trip seemed normal until the doorbell rang about 10 minutes later."

PHOTO: China Press

According to her daughter, the driver had suddenly stopped and yelled for her to get out. Even when she tried to negotiate with the driver and asked him to send her back, he adamantly refused. Left with no other options, her daughter was forced to walk back home in the dark.

Cai elaborated that her daughter didn't have a phone or money on her and that she did not know the way home. She only managed to make it home with the help of a kind-hearted passer-by.

When she checked the app again, it showed that the car was still on its way to Sengkang and the driver had yet to cancel the trip as though absolutely nothing happened.

She believed that the driver had chased her daughter off as she had a pet bird with her. As per previous trips, the bird was kept in its cage which was carried in a bag to ensure the car would be kept clean. This was their first time encountering such an issue.

Despite calling him twice, the driver had refused to pick up or even cancel the trip. It was only after Cai left a voice message demanding an explanation that he called back, swearing and yelling at her nonstop.

"At the very least, he could have just sent her back to the pick-up point or dropped her off at the nearest safe location like a police post or a shopping mall instead of just leaving her by the road." Cai fumed.

According to Gojek's website, Gojek does not provide special pet services. Instead, passengers are advised to inform drivers beforehand. Should the driver choose not to accept the trip, Gojek would automatically match them with another driver.

Alternatively, passengers can opt for Grab's new service, GrabPet, which is specially meant for ferrying passengers with pets.

PHOTO: Facebook/Walter Webbs

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Gojek Children and Youth parents

TRENDING

Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to &#039;kill&#039; Jessica Hsuan
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan
&#039;Singapore Superstar Celebrity&#039; Kurt Tay is back for the Subaru Car Challenge, baby
'Singapore Superstar Celebrity' Kurt Tay is back for the Subaru Car Challenge, baby
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Malaysia&#039;s PM Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed
Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed
150kg of fruits, packed food seized at Manila airport from travellers including 5 Singaporeans
150kg of fruits, packed food seized at Manila airport from travellers including 5 Singaporeans
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother&#039;s not impressed
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother's not impressed
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that&#039;s not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering &amp; other fun activities
Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering & other fun activities this weekend
Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory &amp; other deals this week
Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory & other deals this week
I had a facial every week for 6 weeks to find out if it&#039;ll give me clearer skin
I had a facial every week for 6 weeks to find out if it'll give me clearer skin

Home Works

8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven

SERVICES