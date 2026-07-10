'We can do a threesome': Gojek driver allegedly pesters female passenger with sexually charged remarks

A female Gojek passenger has reported her driver after he allegedly made sexually charged comments and suggested a threesome during the ride.

The 26-year-old passenger, who goes by the username huatyousay, posted about the incident on social media on Thursday (July 9).

Half of the 2-minute video consists of footage from the car ride, which the passenger described as a "traumatic experience".

Throughout the footage, the driver can be heard making a series of graphic sexual remarks, including comments about his sexual preferences, sexual acts and sex toys.

He asks questions about the passenger's sexuality and can also be heard telling the passenger about having sexual encounters with women in multiple countries.

"We can do threesome," he suggests, just before dropping the passenger off.

The passenger rejects his advances immediately, to which he apologises and says that he was "joking".

Report against Gojek driver filed

The second half of the video shows the passenger recounting the ride.

"I'm still recovering from this... I played along because I was so f***ing scared," said the passenger. She added that she was afraid that he might sexually assault her if she tried to shut down the conversation.

"I just tried to be calm and entertain him for my own safety," she added.

The passenger said she filed a report with Gojek, as she found the driver's remarks "highly inappropriate". Such comments should never be directed at a customer, she said.

She ended the video with the license plate number and name of the Gojek driver, warning viewers in hopes of helping them avoid similar experiences.

Her video has since garnered over 140,000 views on Instagram and 8,000 views on TikTok.

Gojek driver suspended amid review

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a Gojek spokesperson said that the ride-hailing provider is aware of the video and investigating the matter.

"We take allegations of inappropriate conduct seriously," they said, adding that the driver has since been suspended from the platform while investigations are ongoing.

The spokesperson said that "appropriate action" will be taken against the driver based on the outcome of the investigation.

"We are committed to providing safe and comfortable rides for everyone on our platform," the spokesperson said.

AsiaOne has reached out to huatyousay for comment.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com