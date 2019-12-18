Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip

PHOTO: PHOTO: Facebook
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

Flights can be exhausting, and most of us would just want to hop in a cab to get home as soon as possible.

Getting a ride back to Tampines for one traveller in the early hours of Wednesday (Dec 18), however, was not as easy as one traveller thought.

In a Facebook post, Joseph Lam wrote about his encounter with a 'weird' Gojek driver.

After failing to book an $11 ride to his Tampines abode through Grab at Changi Airport, Lam managed to book one through Gojek for a slightly higher fare of $14.

After boarding the car with two others, he mentioned that he started noticing the driver's strange behaviour.

Lam recounted how the driver had repeatedly asked his passengers if they would tip him for his service.

The driver mentioned that the Grab surge fare was $21 for a similar trip, and suggested a $3 tip if his passengers "didn't mind," Lam wrote.

Annoyed by the driver's insistent questions, Lam replied: "Yes, I do mind."

The passenger had hoped that his driver would get the hint and continue driving, but he didn't expect to hear him say: "I guess I will have to drop you off at the nearest bus stop."

"I don't want to force you to tip me," the driver said, "you can try using Grab."

So, the driver cancelled the booking while they were en route to the destination, Lam wrote.

As the passengers were offloading their luggage, the driver told them that the incident was recorded.

In his post, Lam acknowledged that he was also in the wrong, as cuss words and rude gestures were exchanged during the encounter.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a Gojek spokesperson said: "We do not condone this kind of behaviour from our driver-partners."

"Our policies around conduct are clearly emphasised to them in our driver-partner handbook and during the on-boarding process."

Gojek also said that it has looked into the case and it is now speaking with both parties to resolve the matter.

For terminating hiring of chauffeured private hire car, or requiring passenger to leave chauffeured private hire car, without reasonable excuse, before passenger is conveyed to destination, the driver may be liable to five demerit points.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about
Gojek Social media

TRENDING

Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Man rescued after leg gets pinned by excavator at Tampines construction site
Man rescued after leg gets pinned by excavator at Tampines construction site
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
1-for-1 offers galore, free Old Chang Kee curry puff &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 offers galore, free Old Chang Kee curry puff & other deals this week

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral

SERVICES