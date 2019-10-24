Gojek driver takes passenger to wrong destination and allegedly forces him to get out in heavy rain

A Gojek driver allegedly forced a passenger to get out of her car during a heavy downpour despite him telling her she was at the wrong location.

Stomp contributor Benjamin had booked a ride from his home at Castle Green at Yio Chu Kang Road to Lotus Medical Clinic, where he works, at 155 Paya Lebar Road on Tuesday morning (Oct 22).

Benjamin told Stomp: "It was around 7.30am and I was running late that morning.

"Since it was also raining heavily, I decided to book a ride with Gojek from my home.

PHOTO: Stomp

"During the course of the trip, I noticed that the driver was not going in the correct direction and although I tried to tell her so, she insisted that she has to adhere to the route allocated to her by the GPS.

"Despite all my protests, she insisted that I alight at 1 Pillai Road which was about 1.3km from the destination that I had specified in my booking.