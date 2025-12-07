Gojek passengers who identified themselves as doctors praised for stopping to help victim in fatal Bukit Batok accident

Two Gojek passengers who identified themselves as doctors have received praise for stopping to help the victim of a fatal accident after their driver drove past the scene.

In a dashcam video shared in the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Saturday (Dec 6), paramedics can be seen attempting cardiopulmonary resuscitation on an individual laying on the road. A motorcycle can be seen laying on the side of the road.

The two passengers can be heard in the video stating that they are doctors and able to help the victim. The driver then stops the car and allows them to do so.

According to the caption, the video was allegedly provided by a Gojek driver, who was ferrying the two individuals from Tan Tock Seng Hospital to Bukit Batok.

"[I would] like to compliment two doctors from TTSH," the caption wrote. "It was close to 12 midnight and despite a tiring day at work, both doctors without any hesitation identify themselves as doctors and volunteered in helping."

The video has since received around 130,000 views and 1,600 reactions.

Many netizens took to the comment section to command the two individuals, with one user stating that "the doctors could have chosen to keep quiet and continue their way home. But they didn't. They went beyond their call of duty and chose to act without hesitation."

"These doctors are heroes, and we are thankful for having people like them in the medical sector," the comment continued.

Other commentors also praised the driver for stopping too, with one "saluting" the driver for letting the doctors attend to the victim without caring about wasting his time or his earnings.

AsiaOne has contacted Tan Tock Seng Hospital for more information.

In statements to AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to the accident between a motorcycle and pedestrian along Bukit Batok Street 23 towards Bukit Batok East Avenue 6 at about 11.20pm on Friday (Dec 5).

According to the police, a 46-year-old male pedestrian was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

