Gojek steps up fraud prevention measures to clamp down on 'middlemen'

SINGAPORE - Ride-hailing firm Gojek says it has taken steps to tackle the problem of fraudulent rides being offered through its platform, and will continue to strengthen its fraud prevention mechanism.

Gojek said on Wednesday (June 19) that police have been investigating the issue since a report was made last month, adding that both the Indonesia-based company and the police have taken "significant actions" against unauthorised middlemen who have been offering cheap rides in Singapore.

The Straits Times reported on Monday how at least two dozen "middlemen" have been actively offering rides on the SG Hitch Telegram group, which has about 18,700 members.

The middlemen approach passengers in a private chat, offering fares up to 75 per cent cheaper than those stated on the official Gojek app, in response to ride requests posted in SG Hitch.