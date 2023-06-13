Golden Village and The Projector to set up shop in Cineleisure

Cinema businesses Golden Village and The Projector will set up shop in Cineleisure, while Cathay Cineplexes — operated by entertainment group mm2 Asia — will move out, said Cineleisure on Tuesday (June 13).

Cathay Cineplexes will hold its last day of screenings in the mall on June 30, it added. Mm2 Asia declined to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure (GVxTP), an entertainment hub conceptualised by the cinema businesses, will start screenings by the end of 2023.

The entrance of GVxTP comes amid Cineleisure's plans to rejuvenate the mall experience with a new tenant mix.

Apart from film screenings, GVxTP will also hold live performances, talks, festivals, exhibitions and pop-up markets, noted Cineleisure.

"We believe that Golden Village and The Projector, two well-known operators in the industry, are best suited to draw new and old patrons to Cineleisure," said a spokesperson from the mall.

Other new tenants of the mall include karaoke chain HaveFun Karaoke, professional art supplies shop Overjoyed Art Store, Japanese restaurant Shujin Master Sushi Bar and Taiwan Night Markets.

Meanwhile, mm2 Asia's departure marks the second one in the area in a year. The Cathay Cineplex on Handy Road, one of Singapore's oldest cinemas and operated by mm2 Asia, ceased operations in June last year. The company cited the move as "part of the cost rationalisation process for its cinema operations".

