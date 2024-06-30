Gone in 2.5 hours: Hougang durian stall gives away 1,000kg of durians worth $15k

What's better than $5 durians? Why, free durians of course.

A durian stall in Hougang held a giveaway on Thursday (June 27), dispatching some 1,000kg of Musang King and other varietals to a long line of people gathered.

Within two and a half hours, all the fruits were all given away, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A video posted on Lexus Durian King's Facebook page at 5.35pm that evening showed the stall packed with people.

AsiaOne had previously reported that the durian stall, located at 1001 Upper Serangoon Road, would be selling premium Musang King or Mao Shan Wang durians at $5 each (maximum two per person) to Pioneer Generation customers and CHAS (Community Health Assist Scheme) card holders on June 25.

Just two days later, however, they went a step further, announcing that they would be giving away one fruit plus a bottle of water each to members of the same groups as well as those belonging to the Merdeka Generation.

Stall owner Stella Soh, 51, told AsiaOne that the event was a 'one-off' promotion.

Before the giveaway started at 3pm, Shin Min observed that there were at least 40 to 50 people eagerly waiting in line.

The line continued to grow as several stall goers and passers-by who were initially unaware of the giveaway started joining the queue as well.

Soh told Shin Min that they decided to switch up the promotion on Thursday after seeing the public's enthusiastic response so far.

Speaking to AsiaOne, she said that they'd also decided on the giveaway in light of how prices have "increased drastically" in recent years.

"I feel that many families may want to eat durian but may not have the means to afford it and hence reconsider due to financial constraints," said Soh.

With the increased supply of durians from plantations, Soh and her team took the opportunity to organise the giveaway.

"We hope that through this event, we would be able to spread joy to those who may not have the luxury of affording durians in this challenging time."

She divulged that the total cost of the giveaway was $15,000, with durians varieties comprising Red Prawn from Johor as well as Musang King from Pahang.

Soh added that this is the first time that she has given away durians for free.

As for the $5 promo, Soh told AsiaOne that they will be holding it till "supply is low".

But business appears to be brisk for the stall as a result of the ongoing activities and the media attention that it has garnered.

A video posted on Lexus Durian King's Facebook page on Sunday showed a queue going around the block the day before, spilling out onto a narrow street beside the building.

The caption to the video thanked customers for their support, stating that sales had "exploded" and stock was "cleared out" that day.

