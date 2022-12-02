Gone with the wind: 15 shipping containers fall into water at Keppel Terminal due to strong winds

SINGAPORE – About 15 empty containers at Keppel Terminal fell into the water on Thursday due to strong winds, PSA Corp has said.

Recovery of the containers is in progress, a PSA spokesman said on Friday.

No one was injured, and the incident did not cause any disruptions at the port or to its operations.

Pictures of the toppled containers, with some floating into the sea, were circulating on social media platforms on Friday morning.

The 15 empty containers fell at around 3pm on Thursday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement on Friday.

It has deployed two patrol crafts to monitor and cordon off the affected area to facilitate recovery work by PSA.

MPA's Port Operation Control Centre has restricted all vessel movements in the vicinity of Keppel Terminal until the containers are recovered.

