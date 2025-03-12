Good Class Bungalow or 'Good Class Den'? Police raid GCB in Bukit Timah used for illegal gambling activities

A series of police-led multi-agency enforcement operations against illegal activities in the central region of Singapore conducted between March 5 and 8 led to the arrest of 62 people, aged between 18 and 73.

The 29 men and 33 women are being investigated for various offences, including working without a valid work permit and illegal gambling.

Members of the media, including AsiaOne, were invited to observe two such enforcement operations, led by Tanglin Police Division at a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) in Bukit Timah and a 4-room HDB flat in Toa Payoh from last Thursday night (March 6) to the wee hours on March 7.

The enforcement operations are part of their sustained efforts against illegal and criminal activities, said the police in a statement on Wednesday (March 12).

GCBs are understandably a rare sight in Singapore with only 39 gazetted areas across just five of the 28 districts.

Until the $3b money laundering case in 2024, these exclusive GCBs have been mostly out of the public eye except during the rare sale transaction.

It therefore came as a surprise when the media was told that the GCB was used for illegal gambling activities.

Upon reaching the scene at around 1am, members of the media were told to wait outside the house while officers secured the scene and suspects. Despite the strong police presence and the house being just slightly more than 500m away from the Pan Island Expressway, the area was quiet and still.

About 10 minutes later, the media was led to a bedroom used for illegal gambling activities. Police officers were seen questioning about 10 players huddled around a table, including two women.

Another two players were separately questioned at two corners of the poolside.

Based on their accent, most of the players appeared to be of Chinese descent, except for one who spoke Hokkien.

The players were playing a game of "tong jiu", a variant of "pai gow" played using mahjong tiles.

The room was well-stocked with beverages and Chinese cigarettes. A banknote counting machine was also seen on the shelves.

Around the corner at the dining room, AsiaOne observed rows of hard liquor ranging from Chinese "moutai" to 18-year whiskys. On the dining table was a plate of fresh vegetable dipping, a dish common among north-eastern Chinese.

AsiaOne understands that the GCB is rented out to a Chinese national, who lives in the property. The tenant works with a third party to host regular games and receives a commission. Players are either acquaintances, or sourced through social media.

Based on open source checks on property portals, the GCB's monthly rent is more than $50,000.

The raid at the GCB ended just before 4am, with the police leading those who were arrested to waiting police vans.

Ten men and two women, aged between 35 and 52, were arrested for various offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022. Chips in place of cash, mobile phones, and other gambling-related paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits.

On March 6, police raided a four-room HDB flat at Toa Payoh.

One of the bedrooms had been converted by the female owner into a mahjong gaming room. Through social media, the owner would look for players who would have to pay an entry fee. Winners will also have to pay a commission to the owner.

Three men and two women, aged between 40 and 53 were arrested.

Commanding Officer of Bukit Timah Neighbourhood Police Centre, Superintendent of Police Abrartaufik Jasmani told the media after the raid on the GCB that the police will "continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to take tough actions against those involved in illicit activities".

Those found guilty of operating a private gambling den and supporting or encouraging the public to participate in illegal gambling can be sentenced to up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $50,000.

