'Good community spirit': Resident applauds passers-by for helping police subdue suspect in Bukit Merah

When it comes to keeping the neighbourhood safe, sometimes a little help from the neighbourhood itself goes a long way.

With the help of passers-by in the area, the police managed to subdue a suspect outside Block 107 Jalan Bukit Merah, earning the praise of a resident, according to a video uploaded to TikTok on Wednesday (Oct 23).

In the video, approximately five men can be seen working alongside officers to hold down an individual, pressing him to the ground.

While the officers secure the torso of the suspect, the passers-by pin down his legs, preventing movement.

One individual even hops the fence to get a better angle, using his knees and body weight to push the man down.

"Another good example of good community spirit," a resident can be heard narrating as he films the incident.

"A group of quick-thinking residents and workers have helped to subdue a violent man."

He adds that the police response to this situation was "swift" and "professional", and that an ambulance was also called.

Once the man is placed in handcuffs, the passers-by then disperse, standing at the sides and letting officers do their work.

Meanwhile, the suspect on the ground can be heard cussing and shouting about being hit.

Soon after, two more police vehicles arrive, bringing the total number of officers to five.

The man is later seen being escorted on a stretcher onto an ambulance.

"With the help of the residents, workers and our enforcement team, the man was safely subdued," the resident states in the video.

"Kudos to the team effort ... for keeping our neighbourhood safe."

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

