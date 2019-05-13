Good deals must share: Promos in Singapore May 13-19

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

$1 deals at J-Cube

What can you get for $1 these days? Not even a glass of kopi peng.

So it's been great for Westies in Singapore who have been enjoying J-Cube mall's $1 deals every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Now for the bad news: It appears this is the last week of the promos.

What's available? $1 pork collar at Shi Jian Hot Pot (#02-19), $1 cheng tng at Kopitiam (#B1-19), and $1 pudding milk tea from Sharetea (#B1-K01)

Get the coupons here.

Limited to the first 100 redemptions, while stocks last.

Where: J-Cube, 2 Jurong East Central 1, Singapore 609731

Starbucks restocks its Stojo Collapsible Cups



Photo: Screengrab fron Starbucks Singapore

At $29.90, these eco-friendly cups aren't exactly cheap, we know. But so popular were these babies, they flew off the shelves, twice. So there must be a reason for the madness.

Standing at just 5cm when fully collapsed, the cups are purportedly leak-proof (so you can simply throw them in your bag), and come with a reusable straw.

They are available once more from Monday (May 13), this time in two new colours (black and lavender), so if you've been eyeing one, you better act fast.

1-for-1 pizzas at Pizza Hut

Love pizzas? Buy one regular or large pizza at Pizza Hut and get another for free from Monday to Thursday (May 13 to 16) this week.

This promotion is valid for dine-in or take-away.

Customers with kids under the age of 10 will also enjoy a free kid's meal with every order of an a la carte main course. For more, click here.

Free iced tea at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

From now till Thursday (May 16), get a complimentary small iced tea with no purchase required, from Iftar (sunset) till 8pm.

The giveaway is specially planned for Muslims who are breaking fast, but according to an official reply on Facebook, all customers are welcome.

Limited to one per customer.

Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

