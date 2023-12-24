'Good life nowadays': Christmas menu for BMT recruits draws mixed responses online

Though it may be off the shores of Singapore, Pulau Tekong has also received some Christmas cheer this festive season.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen shared photographs of the Christmas menu for BMT recruits on his Facebook page on Friday (Dec 22) - but not everyone is feeling the festive spirit.

In the photographs, the recruits have been served a platter consisting penne carbonara, chicken Nuremberger sausage, French bean with corn, chicken broth soup, baked turkey pie and a chocolate snowball cookie for dessert.

Some photos also show recruits smiling for the camera as they tuck into their special meal, evidently enjoying the festive change in menu.

Some netizens got nostalgic - and a little jealous - over the delectable spread that these recruits have received, comparing it with their own experiences.

"So nice, I only remember same cook house food prepared by fellow NS men regardless of the day," a user said.

One also commented: "These kids are having it good. No more steel wire bee hoon, rubber chicken, sandy vegetables and bread that break your teeth."

Another chimed in: "Good life nowadays."

But not everyone was too impressed by the delicious feast, with one even commenting that the "food can be better".

"Just some pie and pasta equal to Christmas food?" Another questioned.

Some users also felt there were circumstances outside of the meal that would detract from it, such as how long recruits would have to finish their dishes.

"I hope they get enough time to eat," a netizen said. "Always not enough time during my BMT. Food wastage as a result of not enough time."

One grandparent also expressed her concern for her grandson: "I wonder how my grandson, a vegan, will fare when he commences NS next year. I struggled to feed him in his mother's absence."

This isn't the first time recruits have received a distinctively different menu for festive reasons, however.

In January this year, Minister Ng also shared photos of BMT recruits chowing down on the Lunar New Year meal that they received.

That consisted peppered brown rice, baked duck with lemongrass and coriander, steamed fish with ginger and lemon, fried vegetables with mock abalone and mushrooms, braised tang hoon with crab meat stick and tau kee soup, alongside two tangerines.

Although netizens were similarly divided on whether the meal was sufficient for the recruits, parents were grateful for the food provided to their children.

"It's very heartwarming to know this especially if they have to be in camp while other people get to celebrate CNY with family," a user opined.

"I hope they get a bit more time to eat and enjoy the food too."

