Good Samaritan plans sweet gesture for dad who brings autistic son to see trucks daily

Singaporean Raymond Lee taught us recently how his kind act can strike the right chord with netizens, not just on the island but in other parts of the world as well.

He recently shared his encounter with a father and son duo, who were hanging around his company’s trucks. When he found out that the dad would bring his boy with autism regularly to see the trucks, the good Samaritan decided to do something special.

Boy with autism loves trucks

Lee shared the incident in a Facebook post on Sept 20, which has since gone viral on the Internet. He explained that he noticed the father and son hanging around his company’s trucks – the Scania S500 Highline prime mover – in the evening when he punched out from work.

“It wasn’t the first time that I had met them but I didn’t manage to speak to them during that time on one of the early mornings a few weeks ago,” Lee explained.

However, the employee was in no rush this time with his car parked right next to the truck. Lee went up to the father and son and managed to speak to the dad. He found that the boy has autism and is a great fan of trucks and tractors.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong robots help autistic children boost social skills

“And that’s the reason why they are always hanging around our company trucks and even other trucks,” Lee added.

He said that the father would wait patiently and persuade the son either to go to school in the morning or home in the evening. The child would take his own time around the trucks and sometimes it would even take up to half an hour to get the boy to go back home. The dad would often be late for work as a result.

Even then, the dad allowed the boy to indulge in his love for trucks. The father would patiently wait till the child was convinced, instead of rushing him along.

Lee also said that the boy loved prime movers and would even take pictures with them.

Employee lets child sit in the truck

He figured that letting the child take a seat inside the prime mover truck would mean a lot to him. So Lee went to his car to fetch a spare key for the truck. And then allowed to boy experience the cabin of the load hauler.

He even promised the boy to take him for a ride in the Scania prime mover whenever he got a chance.

Lee explained that as a father to five children himself, he was overwhelmed by the patience and understanding that the dad showed for the boy. “My fullest respect [to] him,” concluded Raymond in his post.

Netizens love the gesture

Lee’s Facebook post garnered the right kind of attention with over 2400 likes, 93 comments and over 1,200 shares on the social media platform at the time of publishing this story.

Not just the father but netizens appreciated Lee’s gesture as well, which would’ve surely brought a smile to the father and son’s faces.

One user wrote, “The conversations you had with them ... I’m sure it means a lot to them. Not many would approach. Not many would care and not many would understand. They are just different but definitely not broken. May God bless you and thank you for creating awareness!”

Another user commented, “May God bless you for your kindness.”

PHOTO: Unsplash

One user pointed that special kids excel in areas where others can’t.

They wrote, “Good on you bro! Kids with special needs are like that but hey, they do excel very well in areas that we can’t. That’s what’s special about them. That’s a good gesture to give him a chance to ride on a new truck. Hell, he’ll be super-super happy about it. Cheers bro.”

The entire incident swells up your heart and will restore your faith in humanity. It serves as a reminder that sometimes, even the simplest gestures can make a big impact.

We do hope the little one gets his ride in the truck soon. We know how much it would mean to him.

ALSO READ: What it's like being an adoptive mother

This article was first published in theAsianparent.