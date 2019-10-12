Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall

This local durian joint is venturing into the art business. Their first piece? A durian duct-taped to a wall, available at the very reasonable price of $163,056 (wall not included).

According to 99 Old Trees, the piece, fittingly titled Durian Tape to White Wall, "looks like art, smells like fart".

But it's not just a fruit taped to a wall. The "durian bondage art" serves as a reminder of our forefathers' past struggles and signifies our colonial past, said 99 Old Trees.

In case you haven't caught on yet, this is simply a clever spoof of a work of art that sold for US$120,000 (S$163,200) recently at Miami Beach Art Basel — a banana duct-taped to a wall.

Durian Tape to White Wall. $163,056 Looks like Art, Smells like Fart. A durian bondage art as a reminder of our... Posted by 99 Old Trees - Durians & Desserts on Monday, 9 December 2019

The work by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, titled Comedian, has been nothing short of controversial. Since its sale, detractors have questioned its value. And one self-proclaimed "hungry artist" even wolfed down the banana in front of amused bystanders.

The banana caused such a stir that it had to be removed from the fair on Dec 8 due to "uncontrollable crowd movements", Cattelan's gallery, Perrotin, said.

Fortunately, 99 Old Trees' local rendition had a better reception among the public.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Facebook

Some even asked if they could purchase it — wall and all.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Facebook

Interested to add this to your art collection? According to 99 Old Trees, you can simply drop them a DM to enquire.

But if Durian Tape to White Wall is not your cup of tea, perhaps these other "art pieces" might look good on your wall.

SAMOSA DUCT-TAPED TO WALL

DUCT TAPE DUCT-TAPED TO WALL

DUCT TAPE BANANA-ED (?) TO WALL

BANANA DUCT-TAPED TO SHIRT WORN BY DOG

BABY YODA DUCT-TAPED TO WALL

