Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall

PHOTO: Facebook/99oldtrees
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

This local durian joint is venturing into the art business. Their first piece? A durian duct-taped to a wall, available at the very reasonable price of $163,056 (wall not included).

According to 99 Old Trees, the piece, fittingly titled Durian Tape to White Wall, "looks like art, smells like fart".

But it's not just a fruit taped to a wall. The "durian bondage art" serves as a reminder of our forefathers' past struggles and signifies our colonial past, said 99 Old Trees.

In case you haven't caught on yet, this is simply a clever spoof of a work of art that sold for US$120,000 (S$163,200) recently at Miami Beach Art Basel — a banana duct-taped to a wall.

Durian Tape to White Wall. $163,056 Looks like Art, Smells like Fart. A durian bondage art as a reminder of our...

Posted by 99 Old Trees - Durians & Desserts on Monday, 9 December 2019

The work by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, titled Comedian, has been nothing short of controversial. Since its sale, detractors have questioned its value. And one self-proclaimed "hungry artist" even wolfed down the banana in front of amused bystanders.

The banana caused such a stir that it had to be removed from the fair on Dec 8 due to "uncontrollable crowd movements", Cattelan's gallery, Perrotin, said.

View this post on Instagram

🍌 Maurizio Cattelan's new sculpture 'Comedian' at Art Basel Miami marks the artist's first major debut at an art fair in over 15 years! Comprised of a real banana affixed to the wall with a piece of duct tape, this new work is no different than Cattelan's hyper-realistic sculptures lampooning popular culture and offer a wry commentary on society, power, and authority. In the same vein as Cattelan's America (2016), this piece offers insight into how we assign worth and what kind of objects we value. The idea of this work came to the artist’s mind a year ago. Back then, Cattelan was thinking of a sculpture that was shaped like a banana. Every time he traveled, he brought a banana with him and hung it in his hotel room to find inspiration. He made several models: first in resin, then in bronze and in painted bronze for finally coming back to the initial idea of a real banana. Discover it on our booth D24! — Art Basel Miami Beach 📍 Perrotin Booth D24 📆 December 5 – 8, 2019 — #MaurizioCattelan #ArtBaselMiami #ArtBaselMiamiBeach #ArtBasel #Perrotin — Courtesy Maurizio Cattelan.

A post shared by Perrotin Gallery (@galerieperrotin) on

Fortunately, 99 Old Trees' local rendition had a better reception among the public.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Facebook

Some even asked if they could purchase it — wall and all.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Facebook

Interested to add this to your art collection? According to 99 Old Trees, you can simply drop them a DM to enquire.

But if Durian Tape to White Wall is not your cup of tea, perhaps these other "art pieces" might look good on your wall.

SAMOSA DUCT-TAPED TO WALL

DUCT TAPE DUCT-TAPED TO WALL

DUCT TAPE BANANA-ED (?) TO WALL

BANANA DUCT-TAPED TO SHIRT WORN BY DOG

BABY YODA DUCT-TAPED TO WALL

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

