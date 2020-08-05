'Got passenger, I happy already': TTSH doctor highlights plight of Grab drivers camping in car park for bookings

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wear on and taxi drivers and private-hire drivers face falling takings, some are even camping out in parking lots, incurring losses before even securing passengers.

Chow Minyang, a doctor at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, shone the spotlight on the hardships that these drivers face in a Facebook post on May 5, recounting his heartrending encounter with a Grab driver.

Dr Chow had observed a "strange phenomenon" in the past few weeks, he wrote, describing how his Grab driver would often take less than 20 seconds to reach him whenever he made a booking from the hospital.

Eager to get to the bottom of the matter, Dr Chow struck up a conversation with his driver and finally discovered the reason for their speedy arrivals.

The drivers were all waiting in the hospital's parking lots — and racking up parking fees — in order to secure bookings from passengers, Dr Chow's driver revealed.

"If not, how can I get a passenger? I have to be the nearest to the passenger to get the job mah. Nearest place to you all is parking lot lah," he told Dr Chow.

"You never notice meh. This whole car park all Grab driver waiting leh [sic]."

Some drivers even pack food and have their meals while waiting in the car park, he added.

Despite a chunk of his fare going towards parking fees, he was happy simply to have a passenger, the driver told Dr Chow.

And parking at TTSH isn't exactly cheap either — it costs $2.40 per hour from Monday to Saturday (7am to 6pm). Between 6pm and 7am, as well as on Sundays and public holidays, the rate is $2.40 per entry.

To make matters worse for the driver, he had to miss his son's birthday that day as he had to earn enough to cover the cost of petrol, season parking and car rental, he said, adding: "I can go hungry but I don't want my family to go hungry."

Dr Chow concluded his post with an earnest plea for more people to be considerate of others who may be struggling, writing: "For every Grab driver like Uncle, there are many more like him. Everyone's hurting in this period. Let's open our eyes, go the extra mile, love a little more because we're all in this together."

The Covid-19 pandemic and circuit breaker period have resulted in a steep drop in demand for taxis and private-hire cars as locals are staying home and tourists are practically non-existent due to travel restrictions in place globally.

Speaking to CNA, cabby Ramalingam Kulanthivel said that he had started working as a transport ambassador after his earnings fell by more than 70 per cent.

But drivers aren't the only ones hit hard — transport companies such as Grab seem to be feeling the pinch as well.

In a letter to its drivers on April 29, Grab said it had encouraged some employees to go on no-pay leave and "may no longer be able to provide extra financial support" to them If the circuit breaker extends past June 1.

The company had also announced previously that senior executives would take a 20 per cent pay cut.

Grab is currently offering its drivers a "Weekly Cover" of up to $85, on top of the Special Relief Fund payments of $300 per vehicle per month that eligible drivers receive from the government.

