Gotten an SMS from MAS for your LKY100 coin yet? Here's how and where you can collect your coins

SINGAPORE — Those who have successfully applied for the LKY100 coin launched in May will be able to collect them from Sept 4, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday (Aug 21).

The $10 coin, which commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, is legal tender and minted in aluminium bronze.

MAS announced on Monday that it has minted a total of four million LKY100 coins, meeting the demand received from over 700,000 applications for 3.3 million coins during the online application exercise.

The remaining coins — including those which are uncollected — will be made available to the general public, including non-Singaporeans, at selected bank branches from Dec 4.

Two-week collection period

From Aug 21 to Sept 30, each successful applicant will receive an SMS from MAS.

The SMS will indicate the number of coins they have been allotted and a two-week collection period between Sept 4 and Nov 26, as well as the bank branch where they are to collect the coins.

Some applicants may be assigned an alternative bank branch rather than the branch of their choice due to high demand for collection slots at certain branches, noted MAS.

Those who are unable to collect their coins during their allocated two-week collection period can do so at their designated bank branch between Nov 27 and Dec 3.

MAS advised successful applicants to take note of the following:

Adhere to your allocated collection period and designated bank branch.

Check the bank’s website for the operating hours of your designated bank.

Bring along your NRIC/birth certificate and the SMS notification sent by MAS.

Payment of $10 per coin is to be made at the designated bank branch upon collection.

Collection can be done on your behalf during your allocated two-week collection period and at your designated bank branch by providing a copy of your NRIC/birth certificate, and a screenshot of the SMS notification sent by MAS.

All SMS notifications from MAS for the LKY100 coin will not contain any clickable URL link nor ask for any upfront payment.

To avoid overcrowding at the bank branches, please do not rush to the banks during the first few days of your allocated collection period.

More information and FAQs on the LKY100 coin collection process can be found at https://go.gov.sg/lky100coin.

ALSO READ: Singapore releases $10 coin to mark Lee Kuan Yew's 100th birth anniversary

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.