Government committed to making young parents' journey 'smooth and fulfilling', says PM Wong during Sengkang visit

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has assured young parents that the Government will support them with its upcoming measures.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (March 16), PM Wong wrote about his visit to the new Anchorvale Village in Sengkang West for its Sports fiesta and Family fiesta, where he "had the chance to chat with many young families and multi-generational households".

"We know that being a young parent is not easy, and we're committed to making this journey as smooth and fulfilling as possible- whether through better childcare, family-friendly spaces, or more support to deal with day-to-day expenses," he wrote.

"As Singapore turns 60, we are writing our next chapter together — one where families remain at the heart of our nation. No matter the challenges ahead, we will keep building a Singapore where every family can thrive."

At the community plaza in Anchorvale Village shopping centre, PM Wong spoke about support measures for parents with young children announced as part of Budget 2025, reported The Straits Times.

"We know that cost pressures are a concern. That's why we have given out more CDC vouchers. And even for the SG60 package, we have provided some vouchers for every adult Singaporean to help," he said.

Greater support will be provided to Singaporean families with children aged 12 and below via a one-off disbursement of $500 in LifeSG credits.

Families with three or more children are entitled to a higher grant of $10,000 to cover pre-school and healthcare expenses from baby number three onwards, as well as $1,000 in LifeSG credits each year for the third and subsequent child during the years that the child turns one to six, PM Wong added.

In the post, PM Wong is seen posing for photos with families, interacting with children and the elderly and joining a football game with the Sengkang West Football academy.

The Prime Minister has been visiting different constituencies across Singapore since being sworn in in May last year.

During this visit, he was joined by advisers to the Sengkang GRC grassroots organisations Dr Lam Pin Min, Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat and Theodora Lai.

In a Facebook post also made on Sunday, Former Senior Minister for Transport and Health Dr Lam said that it was "an honour and pleasure" to host PM Wong at the community event.

"Many residents also took the opportunity to take photos with PM as this was his first visit to Sengkang West," he wrote.

