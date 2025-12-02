Government to release land for 4,575 private homes in first half of 2026

The government will release land for 4,575 private residential units in the first half of 2026 under its land sales programme, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) on Tuesday (Dec 2).

This brings the overall number of new private homes in the pipeline to about 58,600 units, it added.

“The supply will be from a good spread of sites across various locations, supporting the development of both conventional private residential units and long-stay serviced apartments to cater to both owner-occupation and rental housing demand,” said MND.

The nine sites in the confirmed list earmarked for residential use are:

Holland Plain: 280 units River Valley Green: 470 units Peck Hay Road: 315 units Berlayar Drive: 415 units Canberra Drive: 185 units New Upper Changi Road: 1,040 units Lorong Puntong: 140 units Sembawang Drive: 450 units

A site in Bayshore Drive, slated for commercial and residential use, is expected to yield 1,280 private homes and around 22,500 sqm of commercial space.

An additional 4,610 homes will be made available on reserve list sites through the government land sales programme (GLS), according to MND.

Reserve list sites are launched for sale when a development offers a minimum price that the government accepts, or when there is enough market interest.

While the 4,575 private homes in the confirmed list have dipped by three per cent compared to the second half of 2025, the overall supply in the first half 2026 has increased by 15.

MND said that the take-up for private housing has remained high in the first 10 months of 2025.

“To continue to cater to resilient demand for private housing and keep the property market stable and sustainable, the government will sustain the supply of private residential units at a high level,” it added.

Besides residential units, the nine sites in the confirmed list and 12 on the reserve list under the GLS are also expected to yield 209,150 sqm of commercial space and 970 hotel rooms.

chingshijie@asiaone.com