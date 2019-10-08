Government survey shows families in Singapore are spending more on travel

SINGAPORE - Families are spending more on travel compared to five years ago, according to a recent survey by the Department of Statistics.

Conducted every five years, the latest Household Expenditure Survey is based on data collected in 2017 and 2018 for Singaporean and permanent resident households.

Average monthly expenditure on overseas travel increased from $260 to $340 since the previous survey conducted between 2012 and 2013.

One reason is that air travel has become more affordable as budget and full-service carriers compete for the pie, says Ms Alicia Seah, director of public relations and communications for Dynasty Travel.