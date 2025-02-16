Govt allocates more than $407m to upgrading works of 29,000 HDB flats

SINGAPORE – Some 29,000 flats built in 1997 or earlier have been chosen for the Housing Board’s Home Improvement Programme (HIP) and will get structural improvements and upgrades to bathrooms and entrances, among other things.

Announcing the latest round of the programme on Feb 16, HDB said home owners of these flats will be able to opt for senior-friendly fittings such as grab bars and foldable shower seats.

The 371 blocks chosen for upgrades are located in estates that include Choa Chu Kang, Pasir Ris, Tampines and Jurong West, and the Government has allocated more than $407 million for the works.

The HIP was launched in 2007 to spruce up older housing estates. As at March 31, 2024, about $4 billion has been spent on the programme.

Speaking during a Chinese New Year event on Feb 16 in Pioneer in Jurong West, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said that, since the launch of the HIP, 494,000 flats, or nine in 10 eligible flats, have been selected for the programme, including the latest batch.

Of these, close to 381,000 flats have been upgraded, HDB said.

“Here in Pioneer, more than 1,200 households across 10 blocks have been selected in this batch of HIP. These blocks are located opposite Jurong Point, at Blocks 687 to 696 Jurong West Central 1,” said Mr Lee.

Under the HIP, flats are shortlisted for upgrades based on their age.

A poll is then held among residents, and the works proceed only if at least 75 per cent of Singaporeans living in the blocks vote in favour of the upgrading.

The programme has two main components – essential improvements and optional improvements.

Essential improvements, such as repair of spalling concrete or structural cracks, are meant to ensure the safety of older flats, and are fully paid for by the Government for Singapore citizen households.

Optional improvements, such as new entrance doors and gates, and upgrades to toilets and bathrooms, are subsidised by the Government by up to 95 per cent, depending on the flat type.

For example, one- to three-room HDB flat owners will co-pay $599.50, with the Government’s share being $11,390.50, or 95 per cent of the cost of the full optional improvements package.

Residents looking at information on the HIP programme in Jurong West on Feb 16. PHOTO: The Straits Times

HDB said flats selected for the HIP can also opt for senior-friendly fittings such as rocker switches, handrails at flat entrances with steps and slip-resistant treatment to toilet floor tiles.

Such senior-friendly upgrades come under the Enhancement for Active Seniors (Ease) programme.

HDB said that, since the programme was launched in 2012, about 340,000 households have benefited, and more than $150 million has been spent on such upgrades as at March 31, 2024.

Residents who need such upgrades but whose blocks do not qualify for the HIP can still apply for the improvements under the Ease (Direct Application) programme at the HDB website. A site survey will be conducted before the installation of the items.

“Collectively, these improvements help to enhance the safety and comfort of residents living in HDB flats, enabling more of our seniors to age in place, within their homes and community that they are familiar with,” said HDB.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event on Feb 16, Pioneer MP Patrick Tay said that the selected blocks in Pioneer will be the constituency’s first blocks to undergo the HIP. While Pioneer is a newer estate overall, some of its blocks are about 30 years old, he said.

“Some of the residents have (given) feedback on the HIP (that will soon take place),” he said, adding that he was happy with the announcement.

One of the residents who will benefit is Mr Alan Tan, 60, who has lived in Pioneer for more than 22 years. He said that the HIP upgrades will make the estate safer for his elderly parents.

“The toilet (has some) wear and tear, and it is especially slippery. I heard that there will be anti-slip flooring in the toilet, so I’m glad they are doing this,” said Mr Tan.

