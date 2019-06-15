Govt to partner Singaporeans in new ways to design policies together, says Heng Swee Keat in setting out 4G leaders' plans

Read also

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, noted that each generation of leaders has to earn the right to lead by itself.

"I know, and my colleagues know, that we have to earn your trust," he said to the 400 people attending the dialogue organised by government feedback unit Reach and CNA.

"I mean to do so by working with you, for you, for Singapore," he said. "These words express our deep-seated beliefs, the reasons why we decided to enter politics."

EVOLVING LEADERSHIP STYLES ACROSS GENERATIONS

Mr Heng recounted how founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and his team earned the trust of the people the hard way, "by trusting them with the hard truths and leading from the front".

The bonds of trust between the founding generation of leaders and Singaporeans were forged in battle, he said.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo will launch a citizens' panel to improve work-life harmony, in a series of initiatives by the Government to work in partnership with Singaporeans.