Inappropriate content, cyberbullying: Govt studying need for safeguards on online video games

The Government is reviewing whether safeguards on online video games are needed, said Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam on Monday (Mar 2).

At the Committee of Supply debates in Parliament, Rahayu acknowledged that "many" parents are worried about their child's digital activities.

"Children are amongst the most active digital users, and many parents are stretched thin as they juggle monitoring their children's digital usage with other commitments," she said.

Some concerns cited by parents regarding online video games are the exposure to inappropriate content, cyberbullying, and screen addiction.

"We recognise these concerns and are studying whether safeguards on online video games are needed," said Rahayu.

She shared that the Government is also mindful of other online services that may pose a threat to online safety, including AI.

Earlier during the debate, Workers' Party MP He Ting Ru had raised the issue of AI chatbot Grok generating non-consensual intimate images, as well as a previous incident where Singapore students allegedly generated deepfake nude photos of their schoolmates.

MOS Rahayu said in her speech that chatbots that are embedded in social media services present "unique risks" as they are easily accessible to users, including children.

On the inappropriate use of X's Grok chatbot, she said the Infocomm Media Development Authority is engaging X on the issue and will continue to monitor and work with X to enhance online safety for Singapore users.

"We will also continue to study whether safeguards for AI chatbots are needed to better protect users from the harms caused by their misuse," she continued.

From March 31, app stores will have to implement age assurance measures to prevent users aged below 18 from accessing and downloading age-inappropriate apps.

Apple's app store has started blocking underage Singapore users from downloading apps rated 18+ should they not be verified as adults, according to an Apple blog post on Feb 24.

The Government is continuing to study the impact of social media bans, and plans to extend age assurance requirements to designated social media services, Rahayu added.

Consultations with the identified social media services are ongoing, and further details will be announced later in 2026.

She emphasised that parents play an important role in instilling healthy digital habits in their children.

Parents can access tips on how to guide their children's digital interactions on IMDA's Digital for Life portal, and attend digital parenting workshops and webinars.

