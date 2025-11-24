'Disgusted, outraged': Woman raises alarm after delivery rider filmed squeezing spilled food into container

The first inkling that something was wrong came when she noticed that the delivery rider took about seven minutes to arrive at her door after buzzing him in at her condominium.

Angela Hoi, the GrabFood customer, later realised to her horror that the deliveryman had improperly handled the food by attempting to pour the spilled contents back into the takeaway container.

Hoi recounted in a Facebook post on Saturday (Nov 22) that her lunch of congee arrived two-thirds full in a "dripping and sticky" plastic bag.

"I gave him (the) benefit of doubt — maybe he rode too fast or stored it badly," she wrote.

When she passed by the lift lobby a few hours later, she found a note left there by a neighbour, saying that they saw a food delivery rider transferring spilled porridge back into its packaging.

"I asked the driver not to provide this food to the client, as it is not safe," the neighbour wrote.

A video which Hoi received showed the rider standing near a flight of steps and squeezing globs of porridge into the takeaway bowl placed on a concrete slab.

Hoi told AsiaOne that she had consumed a portion of the food before she discovered the note.

"I am absolutely disgusted, outraged, and deeply alarmed that a food delivery rider — someone meant to uphold basic professionalism and hygiene — was possibly meddling with my food right outside my doorstep.

"This goes far beyond poor service; it is a serious breach of safety, hygiene, and trust."

She added that it is "horrifying" that her food may have been contaminated and that she has lodged a complaint with Grab.

"If a rider is behaving in such a manner, other consumers may be at risk without even knowing it," Hoi said.

She told 8world that Grab has since offered her a refund and $10 voucher, but feels that the compensation cannot address her trauma, repair her trust and mitigate potential health risks.

AsiaOne has reached out to Grab and the Singapore Food Agency for comment.

