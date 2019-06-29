Grab deliveryman arrested for stealing customer's shoes at Keat Hong Close

A 27-year-old man who was caught on camera stealing a pair of shoes from outside a customer's home has been arrested.

Video footage of the June 20 incident went viral after being posted on social media and Grab told Stomp that it was investigating the matter.

The police said they were alerted to the theft of shoes outside a residential unit along Keat Hong Close on June 27, at about 9pm.

"Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTV cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man and subsequently arrested him on June 28," they added in a statement on Saturday (June 29).

Investigations are ongoing.