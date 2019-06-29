Grab deliveryman arrested for stealing customer's shoes at Keat Hong Close

A 27-year-old man who was caught on camera stealing a pair of shoes from outside a customer's home has been arrested.

Video footage of the June 20 incident went viral after being posted on social media and Grab told Stomp that it was investigating the matter.

The police said they were alerted to the theft of shoes outside a residential unit along Keat Hong Close on June 27, at about 9pm.

"Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTV cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man and subsequently arrested him on June 28," they added in a statement on Saturday (June 29).

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted for theft shall be punished with a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine.

Members of the public are advised to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

  • Refrain from placing valuables outside your premises;
     
  • Install a burglar alarm, motion sensor light and/or close circuit surveillance camera to cover the access points into your premises. Ensure that they are tested periodically and in good working condition.

Grab food delivery rider delivers food, and also steal shoes.

Posted by Desnis Teo on Wednesday, 26 June 2019

