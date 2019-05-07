Grab driver chases after 3 men who took $53 premium ride without paying

Three men took a Grab Premium ride but evaded payment, prompting their driver to chase after them on foot for 1km.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred outside Boon Keng MRT station on Monday (May 6), at around 2.10am.

Mr Hong, 45, shared dashcam footage on Facebook, showing three men running away from the rear of his Grab car. He said they had evaded their fare and fled.

According to Mr Hong, the trio had booked a six-seater Grab Premium ride from McDonald's East Coast Park to Boon Keng MRT station for $53.

He told Shin Min: "Upon reaching their destination, they asked me how much the ride was while opening the car door. They then ran off without paying."

Mr Hong immediately got down from his vehicle, locked its doors and gave chase.

He chased after them for around 1km, to a construction site in the Kallang area.

"One of the men ran till he was panting," said Mr Hong.

"I called Grab while chasing after the men and was told that the company would reimburse the fare to me, so I stopped my pursuit."