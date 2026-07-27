Grab driver plays Cupid, recommends son to amused female passenger: 'He has my genes'

A private hire ride took an unexpected turn when the driver offered dating advice and tried to play Cupid by recommending his son to an amused female passenger.

A TikTok video posted on Sunday (July 26) by user @expiredstankysocks recounted the incident and showed the woman seated in the back seat of a car while conversing with the driver.

"Grab driver's dating advice," the video captioned. "I will always entertain these type of conversations."

The woman is heard saying, "You recommend your son to me?" before learning forward to apparently get a look at a photo of the driver's son. She added that he looks "quite handsome".

The driver goes on to share his two cents about Singaporean men, adding that he doesn't like the kind of guys who expect to split the bill on dates.

The woman then asks what if the man is very handsome, to which the driver responds: "If the guy go out one time (and) split (the bill it's) ok, next time you block him."

The driver then compliments the girl on her appearance, quipping that her queue of suitors would stretch all the way from Tuas Checkpoint to Woodlands Checkpoint.

"Singaporean guys are more naive ... then they always (have) ego," the driver said.

"Naive meaning they are not mature enough. Singaporean (guys) are too pampered, overprotected."

The driver then started to wingman for his own son and quipped that his 26-year-old was different because he "has his father's genes".

"Tonight you come into your FFIL's (future father-in-law) dream first ok? We will communicate again," the driver said, as the user agreed they will "use telepathy".

AsiaOne has reached out to @expiredstankysocks for additional information.

Netizens amused

Netizens were amused by the driver's antics with some praising him for his smooth-talking.

"I came across the same uncle, said his son works Seletar Airport as an engineer," claimed one netizen.

One netizen quipped that the driver is a "top sales man at his company".

"I just know that uncle had and still have game when he was young man," said another netizen. "Lucky we have lesser competitors in this field."

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esther.lam@asiaone.com