Grab driver offers disabled passenger discounted rides, warms the hearts of many online

"A little kindness goes a long way, friends," a Grab driver wrote as he shared a story of how he befriended a disabled passenger.

In a Facebook post on May 29, Melvin Poh wrote about the moment where he picked up a passenger, known as Din, at 3.20am from United Square.

Din, dressed in a security guard's uniform, was walking to the car with the help of a walking stick.

The sight broke Poh's heart, and he soon learnt during the ride that his passenger was a security guard who worked the night shift.

When they struck up a conversation, Din shared with his driver that he had survived two strokes and eight falls.

But he did not let his disability did not stop him from getting back into the workforce again.

Din relearnt how to walk and write, and was later certified by his doctor to be able to perform light duties.

After eight years and countless interviews, he found employment as a security guard.