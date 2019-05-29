Grab driver offers disabled passenger discounted rides, warms the hearts of many online

PHOTO: Grab Singapore
Kimberly Foo
AsiaOne

"A little kindness goes a long way, friends," a Grab driver wrote as he shared a story of how he befriended a disabled passenger.

In a Facebook post on May 29, Melvin Poh wrote about the moment where he picked up a passenger, known as Din, at 3.20am from United Square.

Din, dressed in a security guard's uniform, was walking to the car with the help of a walking stick.

The sight broke Poh's heart, and he soon learnt during the ride that his passenger was a security guard who worked the night shift.

When they struck up a conversation, Din shared with his driver that he had survived two strokes and eight falls.

But he did not let his disability did not stop him from getting back into the workforce again. 

Din relearnt how to walk and write, and was later certified by his doctor to be able to perform light duties.

After eight years and countless interviews, he found employment as a security guard.

Although he got a job, Din spent nearly half of his daily salary of $65 on transportation. His shift often ended at 3am and his company did not cover transport fees.

He had to rely on ride-hailing apps such as Go-jek and Grab to get around as he did not want to risk another fall.

After hearing about his passenger's predicament, Poh offered to pick Din up from work every day at 4am. He would also charge him a discounted fare of $10. 

A quick search on the Grab app showed that the journey from United Square to Rivervale Cres would normally cost around $17.

Photo: Screenshot from Grab

By doing so, Poh hoped to ease Din's financial burden. The discounted fares might help him save $200-$300 every month.

The driver's work commitments, however, prevent him from offering Din the service every day, so he went online to enlist the help of other drivers.

His Facebook post went viral, gathering 2,500 shares and 4,000 likes by Wednesday afternoon (May 29).

Facebook users praised Poh for his heart of gold, and commended him for going the extra mile for his passenger. 

Photo: Facebook

Although Poh was not seeking donations for Din when he first wrote the Facebook post, several of his friends, as well as members of the public, sent him $180 in donations. 

The driver later said that he would be passing the donations to the security guard.

In an update, Poh wrote that he will be starting an online fundraiser so members of the public could donate directly to Din.

More about

Social media Facebook viral Grab
