Grab food delivery rider dies after accident with truck in Gambas Avenue

SINGAPORE - A Grab Food delivery rider has died after his motorcycle collided with a truck at Gambas Avenue on Friday (Dec 20).

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a truck and motorcycle in Gambas Avenue towards Woodlands Avenue 8 at 11.50am.

The 42-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene, police said.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident show a police tent placed next to a motorcycle lying on its side on the road.