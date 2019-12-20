Grab food delivery rider dies after accident with truck in Gambas Avenue

The 42-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene, police said.
PHOTO: Facebook/The Local Society
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A Grab Food delivery rider has died after his motorcycle collided with a truck at Gambas Avenue on Friday (Dec 20).

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a truck and motorcycle in Gambas Avenue towards Woodlands Avenue 8 at 11.50am.

The 42-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene, police said.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident show a police tent placed next to a motorcycle lying on its side on the road.

A green food delivery bag with the Grab logo is attached on the motorcycle.

The motorcycle and police tent are seen behind a truck with a logo of waste management company 800 Super.

The police are investigating the fatal accident.

A Grab Food spokesman said: "We are deeply saddened to learn about the accident and are reaching out to the family to offer our support and assistance. As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to provide further comments."

The Straits Times has contacted 800 Super for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Accidents - Traffic

TRENDING

Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was &#039;desperate&#039; to gain a place at university
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was 'desperate' to gain a place at university
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Even expat YouTubers think Singapore Social is un-Singaporean
Even expat YouTubers think Singapore Social is un-Singaporean
Commuter thought he saw a ghost on MRT train - but it&#039;s just a cosplayer
Commuter thought he saw a ghost on MRT train
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Cathay Pacific staff leaving in new round of employee exits at airline hit by Hong Kong protests
Cathay Pacific staff leaving in new round of employee exits at airline hit by Hong Kong protests
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
Get Out!! Celebrate Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
It's Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
Tourists love them, locals can&#039;t live without them: The one place you must visit in Japan
Tourists love them, locals can't live without them: The one place you must visit in Japan

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES