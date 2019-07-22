Grab investigating incident of man confronting delivery guy for allegedly speeding on PMD

Grab told Stomp it is investigating an incident where an argument erupted between a man and a GrabFood delivery rider at Bishan Park on Saturday evening (July 20).

A video of the confrontation was posted on Facebook by Mohamed Shamirrudan.

In the 12-minute-long video, the older man says that he stopped Shamirrudan for "speeding" on his e-scooter.

In a phone interview with Stomp, Shamirrudan said that he was on his way to pick up an order when the older man tapped him on his shoulder.

"I had already started slowing down when I saw him from afar but he tapped me on the right shoulder and said I was speeding," he said.