'I love Cantonese girls': Singaporean shares uncomfortable encounter with Grab driver

A Grab passenger said she felt uncomfortable during a ride after a driver allegedly made remarks about her appearance, ethnicity and personal background.

Singaporean content creator, Sarah Lim, shared a video of the conversation on TikTok on Sunday (July 12), saying the interaction left her feeling uneasy.

In her post, Lim said she was on her way to a video shoot for work when she noticed the conversation with the driver "started getting weirder and weirder".

She said she recorded the interaction with the camera facing herself as she did not want the driver to know she was filming, adding that she wanted to have evidence "if I needed to make a report to back up my statement".

Lim said the driver had asked her several personal questions before she started recording, including comments about how she had "made his day" and that she was "interesting".

According to a transcript of the recorded conversation, the driver commented on her appearance, telling her: "For a Chinese, you got really nice tanned skin."

The driver also asked about her ethnic background, saying: "What are you? Teochew, Hokkien?"

When Lim replied that she was "a bit of Canto", the driver said: "I love Cantonese girls. They are so good looking." He added that Cantonese was a "sexy language to learn".

The conversation later included the driver asking Lim about her age and whether she was a student.

Her video has since garnered over 300,000 views on TikTok.

Grab apologises publicly

Following Lim's TikTok post, Grab Singapore responded publicly in the comments section of her TikTok video, apologising for her experience.

Grab said it was sorry she had to go through the experience, adding that feeling unsafe or uncomfortable was "never okay".

"Please know that our driver team is already looking into this and taking action as we speak," Grab said in a comment posted on the video.

The company added that a member of its safety team would contact Lim to gather more details and provide further assistance.

AsiaOne has reached out to Lim and Grab for more information.

[[nid:740027]]

eriko.lim@asiaone.com