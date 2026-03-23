Grab to raise fares for its cab service from March 30 to May 31

Grab will be implementing a temporary adjustment to its metered taxi fares between March 30 and May 31 to help its taxi drivers cope with the rise in fuel prices.

This adjustment affects the distance travelled and waiting time components of the taxi meter, raising unit fare from $0.26 to $0.27 every 400m between 1km to 10km, every 350m after 10km or every 45 seconds of waiting time.

Affected Grab rides are limited to metered taxi rides, including those hailed on the street and those booked via the Grab app.

Flag-down fares remain unchanged, Grab clarified.

The rise in metered taxi fares is equivalent to an approximate increase of $0.08 for short commutes of around 4km, $0.28 for mid-range journeys of around 12km and $0.80 for long-distance travel of around 30km.

"This measure is part of a broader support effort to ensure our drivers can continue to operate sustainably while fuel prices remain volatile," Grab stated, adding that a fuel voucher had been distributed to taxi drivers prior to this change.

A Grab spokesperson added: "This metered 'top-up' is a necessary next step to ensure that the extra costs drivers face are partially offset by every trip they complete.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and remain committed to exploring further ways to support our driver-partners during this volatile period."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com