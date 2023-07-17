Grab rider swings fist at pedestrian over alleged argument on use of Yishun pavement

He was making deliveries but a bout of rage had this man delivering punches instead.

A Grab delivery rider was seen attempting to punch a pedestrian along Yishun Avenue 2 in a video uploaded to the SgFollowsAll Instagram page on Sunday (July 16).

In the clip, a pedestrian and an elderly woman were seen trying to restrain the delivery rider, telling him to wait for police to arrive.

The pedestrian who recorded the video used his body to block the rider's path, preventing him from leaving. The elderly woman also held onto the man and his vehicle, forcing him back.

While the rider appeared to be compliant at first, he later accused the pedestrian of kicking his 'car' — a personal mobility aid (PMA).

"Why you kick my 'car' for what, I ask you?" He asked, "You want to pay [for my repairs] or not?"

He then got off the vehicle and stormed towards the pedestrian, threatening to strike him, while the elderly woman screamed in the background.

While the pedestrian warned the rider to stay away from him, the rider continued to take a swing at the pedestrian before returning to his PMA.

In a separate video uploaded to the Singapore Incidents Instagram page on Saturday, the delivery rider was seen taking multiple swings at the pedestrian, who dodged as he took a few steps backwards.

The rider also noticed that he was being filmed by a different passer-by and yelled at the latter: "Why are you filming me?"

Upset, the driver took out his own phone and snapped photos of the passer-by, and allegedly threatened to throw away the witness' phone.

While some netizens praised the pedestrian for being coolheaded amid the delivery rider's aggression, others wondered what had sparked the altercation in the first place.

At the beginning of the SgFollowsAll clip, an elderly man was heard saying: "There are times people look at their phone too much."

The rider added: "I'm already sounding my horn so loudly, listen! Do you think he can hear it? He kept holding his phone!"

Commenting on the situation, an Instagram user said: "Bro says 'get away from me' then confronts him. Just let him do his job. If someone shoved a camera in my face, I'd do the same."

Another netizen also accused the pedestrian of "purposely triggering" the driver into this conflict.

Several netizens also claimed that the delivery rider has autism or suffers from mental disability, saying that the pedestrian should have exercised more tolerance in the matter.

"If I am not wrong [the rider] is a bit mentally challenged, please be kind," a netizen commented.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Grab also told AsiaOne that the company has temporarily suspended the delivery-partner amid ongoing police investigations.

