GrabCab to launch in July, fares in line with market rate

Commuters will be able to flag down GrabCab taxis from July, according to a media briefing held on Wednesday (June 4).

GrabCab will start out with a fleet of 40 fifth-generation electric hybrid Toyota Prius cars, with more vehicles including the electric hybrid Hyundai Kona to be added as they expand their fleet to the minimum fleet size requirement of 800 in the future, reported The Straits Times.

GrabCab joins the likes of Comfort, CityCab, Prime, Strides Premier and Trans-Cab to become Singapore's sixth taxi operator.

"Aimed at improving overall ride availability, GrabCab complements existing point-to-point services by serving passengers at taxi stands, via street-hails and through app-based bookings," said Grab in a media factsheet.

The taxis will be equipped with Grab's advanced technologies, including a mobile data terminal — typically known as a taxi meter — that is fully integrated with the Grab Driver app.

Taxis will also be fitted with AI-powered dashcams to detect road safety risks and promote safe driving.

GrabCab's rates are similar to those of existing operators.

The flag down rate for a standard 4-seater will be $4.60, with every 400m under 10km costing $0.26. Subsequently, $0.26 will be charged for every 350m after the first 10km.

"All location-based, time-based surcharges, and booking fees are aligned with prevailing industry rates," Grab said.

GrabCab will offer different rental packages for new cars starting from $117 per day to cater to different driver preferences, compared to other operators which have starting prices between $115 and $135, reported CNA.

GrabCar will offer drivers fuel discounts of up to 40 per cent at Caltex locations islandwide, in addition to charging discounts of up to 25 per cent at Charge+, SP, Volt and Shell.

Grab also offers a range of benefits to its drivers including a safe driving bonus of $1,000 for every 12 months of being at-fault accident free and coverage under GrabBenefits 2.0, which provides access to education sponsorship and upskilling support.

Up to 800 drivers have expressed interest in renting a GrabCab vehicle, of which around 400 to 500 eligible applicants have been selected for the first pool of drivers according to Victor Sim, director of GrabRentals.

Only applicants with a taxi driver’s vocational licence (TDVL) and “good safety records” were chosen, and applicants without a TDVL will be directed to take a TDVL course at approved training centres.

Eligible drivers will be sponsored up to $400 by GrabCab for their TDVL application.

Speaking about competition with other taxi operators, Sim said that GrabCab aims to reactivate the relatively large pool of inactive drivers with TDVLs and "focus on the national supply (of drivers) problem", according to The Straits Times.

[[nid:716292]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com