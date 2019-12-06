GrabCar fined $16,000 for leaking data of 120,000 customers in marketing e-mails

On Dec 17, 2017, GrabCar sent 399,751 marketing e-mails to a targeted group of customers but 120,747 of these contained the name and mobile number of another customer.

SINGAPORE - Ride-hailing firm GrabCar has been fined $16,000 for the unauthorised disclosure of the names and mobile numbers of 120,747 customers in marketing e-mails.

The 2017 incident arose from an e-mail mismatch where the affected customer's data was disclosed to only one other individual in each case.

Mr Tan Kiat How, the Commissioner for the Personal Data Protection Commission, said on Tuesday (June 11) that GrabCar took immediate action and made changes to its practices.

These changes included requiring "a third person to perform sanity checks of the data before triggering any new campaigns" as well as plans to incorporate privacy by masking mobile phone numbers in marketing plans.

GrabCar is part of the Grab group, which offers services such as food delivery and payments on its mobile platform in addition to ride hailing.

