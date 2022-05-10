GrabFood customer punched over botched order, but doesn't want apology and expresses concern for rider

A regular lunch delivery quickly turned violent when a customer was allegedly assaulted by a GrabFood rider — all over an order mix-up.

The customer, surnamed Chen, told Shin Min Daily News that he had ordered lunch worth about $26 from the food delivery platform at around 2.45pm on Saturday (May 7).

The 35-year-old IT personnel, who lives in Bukit Panjang, said that the food arrived after an hour, but to his dismay, it was the wrong order.

His food had been delivered to another customer while the other customer's meal was delivered to Chen instead.

Chen tried to get the rider to cancel his order so that he could re-order his food but the rider allegedly became angry and walked away. When Chen ran after him and questioned why he refused to help him, the rider allegedly punched him.

"He attacked my face first, hitting my glasses. He then hit my collarbone two or three times," said Chen, who claimed that he used his hands to shield himself when he was being punched.

Only when he went back inside his home did the rider leave, he said.

Chen said he called the police immediately and also informed Grab.

However, he told Shin Min Daily News that he does not blame the rider for the order mix-up and he understands the difficulties faced by delivery riders.

Chen indicated that he didn't need an apology from the rider and feels no animosity towards him. He said that he is simply puzzled why the rider flew into a rage and wondered if it's due to work stress.

Explaining why he rejected the rider's idea of doing an exchange with the other customer, Chen said it was due to hygiene concerns.

"I didn't know if the other customer had already opened the food package, and with the Covid-19 pandemic, I felt it wasn't the best thing to do," he explained.

In a reply to Shin Min Daily News on the incident, a spokesperson from Grab said they are currently investigating the incident and that the rider has been temporarily suspended.

Grab added that the safety of their customers and partners are of utmost importance, and they take a "zero tolerance" policy towards inappropriate behaviours and acts of harassment.

Police confirmed to AsiaOne that a call for assistance to the vicinity was made at 2.50pm, but "no injuries were reported and no further police assistance was required".

candicecai@asiaone.com