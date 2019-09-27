GrabFood delivery guy touched by note and tip left for him by customer: "It was a blessing in disguise"

PHOTO: Stomp
Stomp

Sometimes, the little things can make someone else's day.

Stomp contributor Nazri, a GrabFood delivery rider, was touched by the gesture of a customer he delivered food to on Sep 21.

He had received a job alert to deliver a McDonald's order from Ang Mo Kio to a home at Block 207 Bishan Street 23.

When he arrived at the unit, he saw a note and $4 pegged to the gate.

The note read: "For delivery man. Thank you!"

"It was a blessing in disguise," said Nazri.

PHOTO: Stomp

"That was my first GrabFood order for that day.

"At first I was reluctant to take the order as there were too many riders at McDonald's waiting for their orders to be prepared.

"But my heart tells me one thing, some of our greatest blessings come with patience."

Nazri wrote his own note to the customer on the same card: "Nothing is more honourable than a grateful heart."

He told Stomp: "It was the first time a customer had given me such a wonderful gift.

"The note made my day.

"It's not about the money but the thought that counts."

"To the customer, this is for you: No beauty shines brighter than that of a good heart.

"May God bless you!"

