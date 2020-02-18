Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID

Senior pastor of Grace Assembly of God, Wilson Teo, in an isolation ward at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.
PHOTO: Wilson Teo
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

The Grace Assembly of God may be the site of the biggest coronavirus cluster in Singapore with 16 confirmed cases and over 70 staff served with Home Quarantine Orders, but the 4,000-strong church is banding together to prove that they are stronger than any virus.

And leading the church from his isolation ward at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) is senior pastor Wilson Teo.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Feb 17, Teo, who has spent a whole week (and counting) at NCID after testing positive for COVID-19, shared that he is on the road to recovery.

While the infection is usually accompanied by symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, Teo said he is "no longer having the initial fever" and is "feeling well without any medication".

Of course, living in isolation has not been easy for the father of three, who was admitted on Feb 11.

"I certainly miss my family and friends, and my freedom," he said. "But I understand this isolation is a necessity and is only temporal."

On the bright side, Teo said he has been in contact with his family "thanks to technology" and has received encouraging messages and emails from congregants that have "blessed [him] tremendously".

The church may have shuttered its premises until Feb 25 as a precautionary measure, but it's business as usual for Teo.

He has been participating in meetings with staff members, prayer sessions and keeping tabs on the members of the church online, he said, adding that he was "so proud" of the congregation for its ground-up initiatives, including organising deliveries of food and groceries to church staff who are on home quarantine.

As part of our 70th Anniversary Celebrations, we had planned for a Acts of Grace campaign sometime this year, to...

Posted by Grace Assembly Of God Singapore on Saturday, February 15, 2020

Other initiatives by the community include daily online meetings, video calls and Telegram groups set up to organise synchronised prayer sessions.

Amidst the swelling of community spirit in the church, Teo also announced in a statement on Feb 17 that one of their staff members who had been admitted into NCID for treatment was discharged.

For Teo and his congregation, it's onwards and upwards from here. 

"Despite this being a difficult time for the church, we are greatly heartened by the support and concern that we have received not just from our own members, but from other churches and even from the public as well," he said.

"We are very encouraged by all these and we believe this episode will only make us stronger as a church."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
Wuhan virus Churches Inspiration

TRENDING

Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Interracial dating: &#039;People still aren&#039;t used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy&#039;
Interracial dating: 'People still aren't used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy'
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here&#039;s why
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here's why
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

SERVICES