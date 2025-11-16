Grace Fu to visit Brazil from Nov 17 to 21 to attend UN climate change conference

Sustainability and the Environment Minister Grace Fu will be visiting Belem, Brazil, from Nov 17 to 21 to attend the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its associated meetings, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

In a media statement on Sunday (Nov 16), MSE said that Fu, who is also the Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, will represent Singapore in the negotiation of an outcome for COP30.

She will participate in fireside chats on urban heat resilience and sustainable food systems and will also join a youth programme organised by youth delegates from the Climate Youth Development Programme.

The minister, who will be accompanied by officials from the National Climate Change Secretariat, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, and Ministry of Trade and Industry, is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts to discuss efforts to advance global climate action and strengthen bilateral cooperation on environment sustainability and climate resilience.

On Oct 30, Fu was named on the Time100 Climate 2025 list.

The list lauds decision-makers, executives, researchers and innovators who have unlocked funding and resources needed for climate action.

In previous iterations of the climate conference, Fu had co-facilitated high-stakes ministerial talks that have paved the way for more ambitious targets to limit planet-warming greenhouse gases, and laid the foundation for international carbon markets.

In an Oct 31 Facebook post, Fu called on countries to address climate change by reducing or preventing the emission of greenhouse gases, as well as taking action to adapt to climate change.

Singapore was among 185 of the world's cities that pledged on Nov 11 to do more to curb unsustainable cooling practices that are fuelling rising temperatures across the globe.

The city state also said that it would share its technical expertise and experience in sustainable cooling and urban heat resilience.

[[nid:725183]]

editor@asiaone.com