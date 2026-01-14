Award Banner
Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, who will turn 62 in March this year, has become a grandmother for the first time.
Grace Fu 'promoted', becomes grandmother
Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu took to social media on Wednesday (Jan 14) to welcome the birth of her granddaughter.
PHOTO: Facebook/Grace Fu
Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu has ascended the "family ranks" to become a grandmother. 

Fu took to Facebook on Wednesday (Jan 14) morning to announce the arrival of her granddaughter. 

"Finally get to meet you. Welcome to our family. I am now a grandmother," Fu said in her post.

The minister, who will turn 62 in March this year, is married to technopreneur Ivan Lee. They have three children. 

Several social media users congratulated Fu on her "promotion" and left messages of well-wishes. 

As of 3.40pm, the post has received over 3,700 reactions and more than 800 comments. 

