Grace Fu 'promoted', becomes grandmother

Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu has ascended the "family ranks" to become a grandmother.

Fu took to Facebook on Wednesday (Jan 14) morning to announce the arrival of her granddaughter.

"Finally get to meet you. Welcome to our family. I am now a grandmother," Fu said in her post.

The minister, who will turn 62 in March this year, is married to technopreneur Ivan Lee. They have three children.

Several social media users congratulated Fu on her "promotion" and left messages of well-wishes.

As of 3.40pm, the post has received over 3,700 reactions and more than 800 comments.

