'Don't grieve alone, ok?' Woman dies after 8-year cancer battle, shares final words on LinkedIn

A woman who lost an eight-year-long battle with cancer shared her final words through a posthumous post on LinkedIn.

Assistant human resources manager Grace Seah died aged 41 on Thursday (May 7) and her last letter to her loved ones went up the next day.

"Thank you for your friendship, love, and kindness — I feel incredibly blessed to have had you in my life," she wrote.

Seah also invited those who saw her post to her wake, which was held from Friday to Saturday.

"I hope it becomes a time of reconnection, with more flowing conversations than tears — and a reminder to live fully in the present," she said.

"I believe death ends life, not love or relationships. When you miss me, just think of me — the silly things I said or did, the moments we shared.

"Thank you for loving me, and for grieving me," she added.

Seah assured those who were unable to come that it was alright for them not to attend.

She wrote: "Just promise me you'll spend that time with your loved ones instead. Don't grieve alone, ok?"

The mother of one also requested that her loved ones help guide her daughter, Kara, as she grows into her own person and teach her to be kind to others and herself.

When she forgets, remind her that I love her so, so much — and that she is loved by many of you too," she added.

Seah had been on a cancer journey since 2018 which saw many "good years" but became untreatable in November last year.

She also went through a divorce during this difficult period, but said she was held up by supportive family and friends throughout — which she expressed gratitude for.

'A life that clearly made a difference'

Seah's post touched many netizens, who left likes and comments across various social media platforms.

Her original LinkedIn post has garnered over 1,000 likes and 100 comments expressing support for her loved ones and reflecting on their own lives.

One user wrote: "Even as a stranger reading this... I am deeply touched. Grace's message reflects extraordinary courage, gratitude, and humanity. I wish we had connected on LinkedIn.

"My sincere condolences to her family, friends, and community. A life that clearly made a difference."

Another netizen commented: "Thank you for reminding all of us to cherish and spend more time with our loved ones, something many of us often take for granted — assuming they will always be there when we need them."

On Facebook group Death Kopitiam, which posts obituaries and discusses death-related matters, one user wrote: "What a beautiful self eulogy. We honour the ones we love and hold true by remembering them. They are alive in our memories."

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com