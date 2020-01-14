Grammy winners Bon Iver hold auction, will donate proceeds to Aware to fight abuse

Singer-songwriter Justin Vernon is the frontman of Bon Iver.
PHOTO: Jagjaguwar
Cheow Sue-Ann
The New Paper

Grammy-winning indie folk band Bon Iver has collaborated with gender equality advocacy group Aware to raise awareness and fight domestic abuse.

The band ran an auction that included a pair of concert tickets, a signed i,i LP, a signed Asia tour poster and a Bon Iver T-shirt, with all proceeds going directly to Aware.

The collaboration is part of the American band's 2 A Billion initiative on its Asia tour this month. The campaign aims to raise support and awareness to end gender inequality, domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Formed in Wisconsin in 2006 by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon, Bon Iver, which won Best New Artist at the 2012 Grammys, will be performing here at the Star Theatre on Friday.

The band played a sold-out show at the same venue in 2016.

i,i, which is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album at the upcoming Grammys, is the band's fourth studio album.

The song Hey, Ma is also up for Record of the Year.

Frontman Vernon said: "One of the biggest problems with domestic abuse is that people don't talk about it. It's insidious, stigmatised and hushed."

Bon Iver told The New Paper that they chose to work with Aware because its mission and work aligns perfectly with the 2 A Billion campaign.

"We are very impressed with their work to identify and eliminate gender-based barriers each and every day," the band said.

"The wide range of programming and services addresses these obstacles in many ways, so we are confident that they can effect change in broad ways in their community."

Aware executive director Corinna Lim told TNP that Aware is thankful to be thought of for the campaign.

She said: "It is very exciting for Aware to be given this platform. We were already fans of Bon Iver before the partnership came about.

"It is not every day that we get to partner with a band with the international stature of Bon Iver. Hopefully, this will enable us to reach an audience previously unfamiliar with Aware's work towards gender equality."

She said the proceeds will go towards Aware's daily operations, its Women's Care Centre and Sexual Assault Care Centre services and ongoing advocacy and research into issues affecting women in Singapore.

The auction had raised a total of US$530 (S$710) as of midnight.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Aware Singapore band music Domestic Violence

TRENDING

Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade&#039;s worth of posts
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade's worth of posts
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth agrees Prince Harry and Meghan can exit senior royal roles
Britain's Queen Elizabeth agrees Prince Harry and Meghan can exit senior royal roles
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Man out on bail for cheating charges allegedly kidnapped in Thailand
Man out on bail for cheating charges allegedly kidnapped in Thailand
Maid jailed for mixing bodily fluids into family&#039;s food, stealing over $17,000
Maid jailed for mixing bodily fluids into family's food, stealing over $17,000
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale &amp; other deals this week
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale & other deals this week
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value
8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash

SERVICES