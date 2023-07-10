Grave discovery: Unmarked 'tomb' in Bukit Panjang spooks residents

We may see joss sticks and offerings near residential estates every now and then, but how about a "tomb", complete with decorations?

A small mound has been discovered in the grass field before Block 418 Senja Road in Bukit Panjang, Shin Min Daily News reported last Saturday (July 8).

Measuring about a metre in width and breadth, the dirt mound is heart-shaped and sports about four to five candles, a pomegranate, a gold-painted garlic, several candies and a paper card featuring Guanyin, the goddess of mercy in Chinese mythology.

A leafy branch is embedded in the centre of the mound and eight red envelopes with Buddhist symbols hang from it. Stickers with children and animal motifs have been pasted on the leaves, photos show.

Residents told Shin Min that the "tomb" is not easily seen due to the tall grass around it, but it has been there for over two months.

"The grass was cut two days ago, and made the mound more visible. I've seen people burn joss paper at the mound before.

"Maybe the cleaners feel that it might be taboo (to touch it) so they dare not dig or remove it," said a 64-year-old resident surnamed Cai.

Another resident, only known as Wang, 38, expressed his anxiety about the mound.

"It looks like a tomb, I don't know if someone buried animals in it. Every time I pass by, I feel so scared!"

A 19-year-old student surnamed Lin also said: "My mother guessed that someone might be praying for a child here, but I think authorities should clear it up.

"I don't know what they're praying for, but it's not good if a passer-by or a child offends someone by accidentally kicking it."

A reader tipped off the Chinese daily, suggesting that a Vietnamese woman frequents the spot on a daily basis.

The unnamed reader said: "She'll bring flowers and candles to pray at the mound as if she's conducting a ritual. The sight of it makes me uncomfortable."

Lin recognised this woman, adding: "My family and I are familiar with this woman. She lives nearby and is about 40 to 50 years old, and has two daughters."

Shin Min was unable to locate the abovementioned woman to find out more.

