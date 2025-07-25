From green to brown: Tanah Merah, Expo and Changi Airport MRT stations to be converted to TEL stations

East-West Line MRT stations Tanah Merah, Expo and Changi are set to be converted to the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday (July 25).

A new interchange station - the TEL-Cross Island Line (CRL) interchange station at Terminal 5 - will also enable a direct rail connection between Changi Airport and the city centre.

This new TEL-CRL interchange station will be part of the Thomson-East Coast Line extension (TELe).

This 14km addition will extend the TEL from Sungei Bedok station to the new interchange station which will then connect to Tanah Merah station.

From there, the TEL will be further extended to connect to Tanah Merah station, with the existing East-West Line stretch between Changi Airport and Tanah Merah stations converted to TEL systems.

"Future passengers from the existing Changi Airport station and the new Changi Terminal 5 station will enjoy seamless and convenient access to the TEL network," said LTA.

Preparatory works to modify Tanah Merah station into an interchange station between the East-West Line and TEL have been ongoing since 2016.

The integration of Tanah Merah, Expo and Changi Airport stations as TEL stations will come next, and will include changes to platform screen doors, tracks and controls, among others.

To facilitate these station modification and systems integration works, train service adjustments will be required along select stretches of the East-West Line near these stations, LTA said, adding that more details on these service adjustments will be shared when ready.

[[nid:717957]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com