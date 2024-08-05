What will green buildings do for the future? Singapore-based architects share the importance of building a greener future

With climate change and its effects impacting our daily lives, the call to go green is louder than ever.

But going green is probably easier said than done especially in land-scarce Singapore, can sustainability and development go hand in hand?

We speak to the architects of Soilbuild's recent developments to learn why it is important that we push for green developments for the sake of future generations.

Why it is important to build green

When people think of green buildings, they think of high-technology, futuristic or even expensive buildings. But that may not be the case, as Singapore-based architects Ermanno Cirillo and Julian Chia share in the video interview with AsiaOne.

Sharing how they planned and designed Soilbuild's recent projects, Tai Seng Exchange and the upcoming development at Tampines North Drive, Tampines Connection, with eco-friendly and sustainable features to effect positive change in mitigating environmental degradation.

"The long-term benefit of having eco-friendly features will be enormous in the context of Singapore's built environment," Ermanno adds.

Describing it as a response to changing climates, Julian shares, "It is imperative for us to take immediate action to incorporate as many of these eco-friendly features as we can into the design of our buildings."

"It's part of our responsibility as building professionals to lead the way and set a good example for others to follow."

Continuous commitment to go green

Echoing similar sentiments is the director of Soilbuild Group Holdings Ltd, Lim Han Qin, who sheds light on what drives the company in developing green buildings.

"In an urban city like Singapore, we want to adopt more green and sustainable buildings to hopefully make the city a more liveable and resilient one."

Watch the video above to learn more about Soilbuild's plans for a greener future.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Soilbuild Group Holdings Ltd.