A 'green' Christmas: Bedok residents decorate estate with upcycled materials

You don't always have to spend a ton of money on Christmas decorations to celebrate the festive season.

It can be as simple as repurposing everyday household items, which is recently demonstrated by the residents at Blk 702 Bedok Reservoir Road.

They have been collecting and upcycling old materials such as clothes hangers, buttons, ribbons to create amazing Christmas displays that could rival the light displays at Orchard Road.

The idea to make use of upcycled materials to bring in some Christmas cheer came from the residents themselves.

On Wednesday (Dec 9), The People's Association (PA) shared a few photos showcasing the residents' hard work and said that they've been collecting materials for the display since October.

Visit Blk 702 Bedok Reservoir Road and you will find the estate decked out in beautiful ornaments and trinkets for... Posted by The People's Association on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

"There was an open call for anyone who is available to come and help. We had retired carpenters, seniors, housewives, students and factory manufacturers who came to help put everything together," Sandy, a resident who joined in the initiative, told PA.

If you head to the estate to check out the decorations, you'll be greeted by a stunning display of fairy lights, snowmen decorated with upcycled materials such as a cracked bucket, a broken frisbee, torn mittens and recycled plastic cups, as well as 'shining' reindeers on the grass field.

PHOTO: Facebook/The People's Association

However, no Christmas celebration would be complete without a Christmas tree.

Instead of brand new baubles, residents donated recycled ornaments. Even the tree's structure was wielded and moulded from an old iron gate by 56-year-old resident Cheah Kok Hwa.

PHOTO: Facebook/The People's Association

He said: "I have children and elderly parents, so I understand how some families may choose to avoid crowded places this year.

"Our decorations may not be as fancy as the malls' but it creates a festive atmosphere that is close to home for everyone to enjoy at their convenience."

