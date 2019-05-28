Green corridor: Neighbour says Pasir Ris flat owner causing fire hazard with her potted plants

There are so many potted plants in an 8m stretch of corridor in Pasir Ris that they obscure the door of their owner.

The area is dark and shadowy, with close to 80 pots at one time, some of which had plants growing up to 3m tall.

The number of plants in the eighth-storey HDB corridor in Block 101 Pasir Ris Street 12 make it difficult for people to pass through, said a neighbour, who posted her complaint on citizen journalism website Stomp last week.

The plants are close to one of the block's two staircases.

"It's a fire hazard, the walkway is very narrow, and the escape route in the event of an emergency is blocked," the neighbour said.

According to her, the plants have been there since she moved into her flat 11 years ago.