'Another beauty in flames': Green Lamborghini seen in flames on ECP

A green Lamborghini was seen ablaze along East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Thursday afternoon (July 23), according to a Facebook post on SGRV Front Man the same day.

In the post, two photographs of the burning vehicle can be seen, showing the rear of the vehicle in flames as the fire spreads to the front of the car.

A separate video uploaded to Instagram by user Jeremysee.official showed dashcam footage of the vehicle burning as a driver goes past.

Many users identified the vehicle as a Lamborghini Gallardo, also noting the green decals emblazoned on the side of the luxury car.

In particular, users highlighted the cost of the vehicle, with many indicating how expensive it could be.

While a comment described the incident as "serious", another user sarcastically quipped that it caught fire because it was a "cheap" car.

According to SgCarMart, a used Lamborghini Gallardo goes for anywhere between $160,000 and $320,000.

On Reddit, a separate post by user GlowQueen140 shared that the fire was "pretty large" when they drove by.

It's a green Gallardo with gold rims and a decal of dragon at the side bumper," another user stated, adding "another beauty in flames."

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to a fire along ECP towards Changi before Still Road South exit at around 5.30pm.

The fire, which involved the engine compartment of a car, was extinguished by SCDF using a water jet.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

As at 8.30pm, the Land Transport Authority reported of heavy traffic along ECP, with motorists advised to avoid the fourth lane.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com