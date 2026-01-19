Man, 61, arrested for allegedly punching victim causing severe head injuries

The police arrested a 61-year-old man on Sunday (Jan 18) for his alleged involvement in a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The police said on Monday (Jan 19) that the alleged incident took place at about 4.20pm on Sunday along Geylang Road, adding that the victim suffered severe head injuries after allegedly being punched by the man during a fight.

He was identified through follow-up investigations and with the aid of police cameras.

The man will be charged in court on Tuesday (Jan 20).

If found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, he may be sentenced to jail of up to 10 years, and a fine or caning.

